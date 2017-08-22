The wife of Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has is facing backlash after bragging in an Instagram post about her designer wardrobe while stepping off a U.S. government plane

Louise Linton, a 36-year-old Scottish-born actress, also lashed out at critics saying she and her husband have “suffered” more because they pay more in taxes.

Linton flaunted her lavish lifestyle in a Monday social media post, sharing a photo of herself and her husband leaving a government jet.

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!” she wrote in the photo’s caption, sure to note labels including Tom Ford, Hermès, Valentino and Roland Mouret.

Many flooded Linton’s comment section, calling the post “distasteful.” But there was one particular critic who caught Linton’s attention.

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable,” Jenni Miller wrote – she is a mother of three from Oregon, according to The New York Times.

It was Linton’s belittling response that further fueled the fire.

“Awe!!! Did you think this was a personal trip? Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol,” she began her comment. “I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

She then took aim at the woman’s personal life: “Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better.”

Linton’s Instagram account is now private. But screenshots of her exchange with Miller quickly went viral on Twitter.

“If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back with a very snide Marie Antoinette joke,” Miller told the Times, noting that she thought Linton’s post was “wholly inappropriate.”

“I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer – all those things.”

Linton accompanied her husband, 54, to the southeastern state along with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, according to the Times. However, Linton has sparked concern in the past for going to congressional hearings and other events that spouses do not usually attend, according to the Washington Post.

Linton and Mnuchin, 54, wed in June in a lavish Washington, D.C. ceremony attended by Donald and Melania. Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence were also in attendance. Pence also served as the officiant for the ceremony.

This article originally appeared on People.com