Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale expecting second child

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rose Byrne is pregnant!

The actress, 38, and her longtime boyfriend, Bobby Cannavale, 47, are expecting their second child together.

The Neighbors star confirmed the exciting news in a recent interview with Australia’s Jones magazine.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she said after a photo shoot with her brother, photographer George Byrne. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

The couple — who have been dating since 2012 and co-starred in SpyAnnie and Adult Beginners — welcomed their son, Rocco Robin, in February 2016.

Cannavale revealed the happy news on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing that his pal Al Pacino had given him a diaper cake.

“We’re just really, really over the moon,” said the Master of None actor, who’s also a dad to his 21-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship. “We’re in bliss right now.”

Hitting the 2016 Met Gala red carpet three months after giving birth to Rocco, Byrne — who sparked engagement rumors last fall after she stepped out wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger — told news.com.au she was “still in a fog.”

“I haven’t even left my apartment in three months,” she told the outlet. “It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I’m ready, I’m exhausted. I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I’ve turned around a lot. I’m tired, but even so, all of it’s great. But you definitely go into a cocoon.”

This article originally appeared on People.com