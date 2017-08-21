In case you didn’t already know, the eclipse that’s happening today is a big deal: the continental United States is experiencing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979, and it’s crossing from coast to coast — Bonnie Tyler is even performing her ’80s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” for the occasion. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block the sun, and some parts of the country will experience sudden darkness. Ooooooooh.

This specific eclipse has been dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” and, as what oft happens when momentous things occur, celebs are talking about it all over social media. Don’t worry if you forgot to get your special glasses for today’s total solar eclipse — Sarah Hyland did too.

If going outside during a summer afternoon isn’t really your thing or you accidentally bought fake glasses on Amazon, you can also watch live coverage of the eclipse here or catch up on some of our favorite books that feature eclipses to keep up with today’s phenomenon. Or, just follow what your favorite celebrities are tweeting about the eclipse:

Total eclipse vibes A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

I set my alarm for this? 😒I feel like I bought a bad batch of fireworks. #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/DU3KCbEusq — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) August 21, 2017

Before the moon started makin’ moves, here’s what people were saying:

Is it still ok to stare at the moon? Let me know if anything is changed on that front — David Spade (@DavidSpade) August 21, 2017

When someone tells you not to look up at the sun today even though of course you knew that, that's #moonsplaining — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) August 21, 2017

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

In @visitmusiccity watching history with my special glasses https://t.co/9Xe8zdDoni—

Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 21, 2017

Remember to wear proper glasses today when viewing the #SolarEclipse. You don't want to get… https://t.co/mNJPZwPIz4 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 21, 2017

Everyone be careful and protect your eyes . Please read https://t.co/Q0Y7OuCuTq — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) August 21, 2017

Wouldn't it be nice for the eclipse to coincide with trump's resignation and/or arrest. Preferably in his underwear and handcuffs? #fantasy — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2017

Really upset I didn't get eclipse glasses. #dork — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 21, 2017

Thirsty-ass moon walking right in front of the sun like hey check me out I'll make it midnight at noon smh the f out of here with that noise — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 21, 2017

Trying desperately to care about the eclipse. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 21, 2017

I don't know about my other #Heroes cast mates, but I'm expecting to get my powers back today. #eclispe2017 pic.twitter.com/oZ72kNaMpI — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) August 21, 2017

The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017

I'm adventurous but not "make your own eclipse glasses" adventurous. — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) August 20, 2017

These damn solar eclipse glasses are sold out like, everywhere… WHAT DO WE DO?! @ThankYouX pic.twitter.com/B5hS0zJrXp — Eden (@edenxo) August 21, 2017

Fuck I didn't get eclipse glasses. How am I suppose to remember to not look in the sky when it's suddenly dark tomorrow morning???? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 21, 2017

I am just going to look at the sun. I've already seen the most beautiful woman in the world (you) so I don't need my eyes anymore. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 21, 2017