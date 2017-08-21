In case you didn’t already know, the eclipse that’s happening today is a big deal: the continental United States is experiencing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979, and it’s crossing from coast to coast — Bonnie Tyler is even performing her ’80s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” for the occasion. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block the sun, and some parts of the country will experience sudden darkness. Ooooooooh.
This specific eclipse has been dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” and, as what oft happens when momentous things occur, celebs are talking about it all over social media. Don’t worry if you forgot to get your special glasses for today’s total solar eclipse — Sarah Hyland did too.
If going outside during a summer afternoon isn’t really your thing or you accidentally bought fake glasses on Amazon, you can also watch live coverage of the eclipse here or catch up on some of our favorite books that feature eclipses to keep up with today’s phenomenon. Or, just follow what your favorite celebrities are tweeting about the eclipse:
Before the moon started makin’ moves, here’s what people were saying:
In @visitmusiccity watching history with my special glasses https://t.co/9Xe8zdDoni—
