Donald Trump's 'heal' misspelling becomes Internet fodder

President Trump made the same goof twice in attempting to address the protesters in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday — and it did not go unnoticed.

Thousands gathered as a counter movement to white nationalism when a so-called “Free Speech” rally was planned in Boston. A Facebook page allegedly linked to the rally attempted to distance the event from the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, a week prior.

“Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will,” Trump tweeted a little after 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. He quickly deleted that version to post a revision. Unfortunately, that too used “heel” instead of “heal.”

Trump got the spelling right on the third try, which read, “Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!”

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

But what is dead may never die when it comes to the internet. Users posted screenshots of the original tweets to social media as Trump was lampooned by the Twitter accounts for the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, celebrities like Billy Eichner and Jeffrey Wright, and more.

if you're keeping score at home, he did it again pic.twitter.com/eDlz8RODir — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 19, 2017

This was the attempt at 4:05, for the class historians pic.twitter.com/CiI8Ehfn8v — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 19, 2017

People, keep your copyeditors — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) August 19, 2017

“It took this fraud three attempts to spell ‘heal’ correctly. The concept is so foreign to him it might as well be a different language,” House of Cards creator Beau Willimon tweeted. “At least the third time around he replaced the second ‘e’ of ‘heel’ with an ‘a’ instead of an ‘i’…which was probably his preference.”

It took this fraud three attempts to spell "heal" correctly. The concept is so foreign to him it might as well be a different language. https://t.co/4xyW9hJDJr — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 19, 2017

At least the third time around he replaced the second "e" of "heel" with an "a" instead of an "i"…which was probably his preference. https://t.co/4xyW9hJDJr — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 19, 2017

Merriam-Webster, as its Twitter team has done in the past with Trump, clarified the definition of “heal,” as well as “heel” and “he’ll.”

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Trump tweeted statements with various misspellings in the past. J.K. Rowling mocked the president when he used “unpresidented” instead of “unprecedented,” and the jury’s still out on “covfefe.”

See more reactions to Trump’s latest Twitter mishap below.

Trump tweeted this, deleted it 13 seconds later then tweeted it again with the same spelling and grammatical mistakes. #MAGA #HeeltheWorld https://t.co/2BobGiXiD1 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 19, 2017

In his latest tweet, Trump commands America to heel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 19, 2017

👠 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 19, 2017

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, "heel" is where you claimed to have a bone spur in order to dodge draft 4 times. "Heal", you'll never understand. https://t.co/ejLqQH2Ea8 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 19, 2017

1. Divided since inception

2. Heal, not heel

3. We're protesting you pic.twitter.com/bEphcpyleu — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 19, 2017

When you hear jackboots in your head, even the word "heal" becomes "Heel". https://t.co/25E8FUa5MW — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 19, 2017

Make America Heel Again https://t.co/OYqeu6rrUo — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 19, 2017