Stars celebrate Steve Bannon's ouster from Trump White House

After months of calls for his dismissal that have only grown more heated in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, it appears Steve Bannon has been dismissed from the White House.
On Friday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump told senior aides he has “decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon” from his post at the White House. The news was first reported by Matt Drudge.
NPR later confirmed the news, with Press Secretary Sanders describing his exit as a mutual agreement between Bannon and chief of staff John Kelly.
Bannon has been one of the most reviled members of the Trump administration, with Saturday Night Live parodying him as the Grim Reaper who was actually pulling all the strings of the presidency. Reactions to his potential ousting were swift and full of relief from many who have long-awaited this staff change.
The Anne Frank Center, who has called for Bannon’s exit since the inauguration, called the news a limited victory, noting “other hate remains in the White House.”
Musician Questlove echoed many’s belief that Bannon was the real power in the White House, writing, “Did Trump just fire POTUS?”
George Takei took the news as an opportunity to celebrate, writing, “Ding dong the witch is dead,” as well as pointing to the success of “our collective outrage.”
Actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote, “Bye bye Steve Bannon!!!!!!! Oh my god this tweet has been sitting in my drafts for WAY TOO LONG!!!!!!!”
Actor Joshua Malina parodied the sign-off of TV host Ryan Seacrest, writing “Seacrest out.”
Actors Rob Delaney and Timothy Simons took the moment to celebrate, but also to look towards other members of the Trump administration. Delaney wrote, “Now we’re down to 3 Nazis in the White House (and also the VP & AG).” Simons wasted no time focusing his attention on the next staff members he’d like to see go, writing, “On to Miller and Gorka. F— them too.”
See those tweets and more below: