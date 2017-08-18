Stars celebrate Steve Bannon's ouster from Trump White House

After months of calls for his dismissal that have only grown more heated in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, it appears Steve Bannon has been dismissed from the White House.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump told senior aides he has “decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon” from his post at the White House. The news was first reported by Matt Drudge.

Bannon had one hell of a run… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) August 18, 2017

NPR later confirmed the news, with Press Secretary Sanders describing his exit as a mutual agreement between Bannon and chief of staff John Kelly.

Bannon has been one of the most reviled members of the Trump administration, with Saturday Night Live parodying him as the Grim Reaper who was actually pulling all the strings of the presidency. Reactions to his potential ousting were swift and full of relief from many who have long-awaited this staff change.

The Anne Frank Center, who has called for Bannon’s exit since the inauguration, called the news a limited victory, noting “other hate remains in the White House.”

Musician Questlove echoed many’s belief that Bannon was the real power in the White House, writing, “Did Trump just fire POTUS?”

George Takei took the news as an opportunity to celebrate, writing, “Ding dong the witch is dead,” as well as pointing to the success of “our collective outrage.”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote, “Bye bye Steve Bannon!!!!!!! Oh my god this tweet has been sitting in my drafts for WAY TOO LONG!!!!!!!”

Actor Joshua Malina parodied the sign-off of TV host Ryan Seacrest, writing “Seacrest out.”

Actors Rob Delaney and Timothy Simons took the moment to celebrate, but also to look towards other members of the Trump administration. Delaney wrote, “Now we’re down to 3 Nazis in the White House (and also the VP & AG).” Simons wasted no time focusing his attention on the next staff members he’d like to see go, writing, “On to Miller and Gorka. F— them too.”

See those tweets and more below:

OUR STATEMENT BELOW ON STEVE BANNON, WHOSE FIRING WE'VE CALLED FOR ALL YEAR. A filthy engine of hate leaves, but the ultimate hate remains. pic.twitter.com/XSSg7WPslu — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 18, 2017

Bye bye Steve Bannon!!!!!!! Oh my god this tweet has been sitting in my drafts for WAY TOO LONG!!!!!!! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 18, 2017

did Trump just fire Potus? — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) August 18, 2017

Trump has insisted Bannon resign. "Ding dong the witch etc!" This shows that our collective outrage works, even on the most tone deaf ears. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 18, 2017

It is a delicious irony that the white supremacist rally has led to the ouster of the most visible white supremacist from the White House. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 18, 2017

Administration Nazis -1. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) August 18, 2017

Malignant Mole Removed pic.twitter.com/9GMHsEW3xF — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 18, 2017

Ultimately you don't need a Bannon when you are a Bannon — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 18, 2017

Now we're down to just 3 Nazis in the White House! (and also the VP & AG) — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 18, 2017

On to Miller and Gorka. Fuck them too. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) August 18, 2017

"You can't go home again" sez giant toilet full of putrid swamp poison to a lumbering, commode-bound Steve Bannon — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 18, 2017

Bannon is out. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 18, 2017

Couldn’t happen to a nicer white supremacist…. #Bannon — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 18, 2017

BANNON GONE! When Bannon saw Trump able to defend white power all on his own, he said 2 himself, "My job here is done. Mission accomplished" — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 18, 2017

There's one less white supremacist in the White House, but that doesn't change who's behind the desk. Trump is still the apologist-in-chief. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 18, 2017

Bannon is now free to protect his last intact horcrux full time — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) August 18, 2017

Sources say Bannon & Trump just couldn't agree on whether some Nazis are good people or all Nazis are good people — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 18, 2017