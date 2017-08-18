MSNBC anchors shut down guest who lies on air about Trump's job creation numbers

They should teach this interview in journalism schools to show how you stop someone from lying on live TV. pic.twitter.com/VZ6TgjM3wa — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 18, 2017

It hasn’t been the best day for President Trump on cable news. While CNN’s Brooke Baldwin was giving a long rundown of his eventful last four weeks, MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle were powerfully shutting down false rhetoric about the president’s record job creation.

On Friday’s Velshi & Ruhle, the financial journalists were interviewing The Trump Factor author Brad Thomas about the economy, when they both had enough of his narrative.

After Velshi pressed him on “pedaling this myth that Donald Trump is responsible for this [stock] market,” Thomas said the president had already created over a million jobs since he took office in January. The hosts wasted no time abruptly interrupting for the second time.

“Donald Trump is not even close to being the largest job creator in the first six months of his presidency,” contended Velshi. “There are four recent presidents who do better than him. Why do you continue to say these things?”

Watch a clip above, and see the full conversation here.