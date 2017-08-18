CNN anchor needs water break while recapping Trump's eventful last month

One month: @BrookeBCNN lists President Trump's most controversial moves over the last four weeks https://t.co/HitlgSlQCe — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

President Trump has had an eventful last four weeks, and on Friday, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin summed it all up after news broke that Steve Bannon was ousted from his position of chief strategist. But with such a long laundry list of items to cover, she rightfully needed a water break.

In the clip, the anchor needs almost three minutes to recap the president’s recent actions, which include hiring and firing many high-profile members of his administration, threatening North Korea with “fire and fury,” and condemning white supremacists for the violent events in Charlottesville, only to blame “both sides” the next day.

After pausing midway through for some much-needed water, Baldwin concluded the president “still has no regrets.”

