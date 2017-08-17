Well friends, it finally happened.

Two of our favorite tweeters, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Michelle Gellar, met in real life at the Hamilton premiere in Los Angeles last night after striking up the most amazing online friendship and that’s all the important news you need to know for today.

Their meeting was teased earlier in the week when Gellar tweeted that she was going to be attending to the Los Angeles premiere of the Tony-winning musical and, well, Miranda had the appropriate reaction.

.@Lin_Manuel I am not throwing away my shot to see @HamiltonMusical #LosAngeles I plan to be in the room where it happens!! #Hamiltour pic.twitter.com/wtpQ9LHfq6 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) August 15, 2017

Their beautiful and unlikely friendship unfolded earlier this year when Miranda, Hamilton creator and Buffy superfan, tweeted a simple heart-eyes emoji in response of Gellar attending the Broadway production of the show.

The rest was gif-filled history.

The Los Angeles production of Hamilton premiered last night at the Pantages theater in Hollywood with it’s own West Coast #Ham4Ham and the celebs came out in droves.

Just got out of the #HamiltonLA premiere. No words. @RoryOMalley u r everything. @Lin_Manuel thank you for the 1000th time for your genius — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 17, 2017

Hamilton LA premiere. The songs we love. The story retold. Vital. Especially now. Bravo, @Lin_Manuel. "Tomorrow they'll be more of us." ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/fhSVvOwO6A — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 17, 2017