Barcelona van attack: Celebrities speak out

At least 13 people are dead and 100 are injured after a van was driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Las Ramblas, the most famous street in Barcelona, on Thursday.

As details continue to emerge about the attack, which is being treated as an act of terrorism, many celebrities, politicians, and others in the public eye have been quick to condemn the violence and express their grief on social media.

Paula Abdul tweeted, “The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart,” while Antonio Banderas wrote in Spanish that he is locked in an embrace with the city. Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things posted an image of Spain’s flag and reflected on the “really terrible news,” and Frozen’s Idina Menzel shared that she is “feeling helpless” after the attack.

A roundup of those who have shared their feelings so far:

What a shameful, hateful, senseless attack. Tragic. The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart, all of my love and my sincere prayers. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 17, 2017

our thoughts are with Barcelona. sending you all our love ❤️ — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) August 17, 2017

All my love to Barcelona today. 💔 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 17, 2017

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu❤️ — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2017

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends in Barcelona. Today, we all stand with Spain. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 17, 2017

Sending love to Barcelona, one of our favorite cities in the world. Our hearts are with you. — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) August 17, 2017

My heart is breaking for the people of #Barcelona. My prayers and thoughts will be constant for Barcelona and for humanity in general. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 17, 2017

I ❤️ #Barcellona and the beautiful people who are the spirit of that city. All my thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 17, 2017

Standing with and grieving for the people of Barcelona in the wake of this despicable terror attack. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 17, 2017

My heart is with Barcelona. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 17, 2017

I am beyond devastated for the incredible city of #Barcelona & it's amazing people. Thoughts and prayers to all. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 17, 2017

💔 Sending my thoughts, love and strength to #barcelona! https://t.co/bLu2Xa3hXn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 17, 2017

Thinking of everyone in #Barcelona today. Really terrible news❤ pic.twitter.com/Hda5Dym2Q3 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 17, 2017

Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza lo ocurrido en #Barcelona que dolor… te mando mi abrazo emocionado. — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 17, 2017

So sad about #Barcelona & recent events in the US. Tragic times we live in. The insanity, intolerance, & hatred in the world is terrifying. — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) August 17, 2017

Sad 2 hear about innocent people being killed & injured in #Barcelona by hate. Have 2 learn to live and let live in the short time we have — Marky Ramone (@MarkyRamone) August 17, 2017