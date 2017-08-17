Barcelona van attack: Celebrities speak out

At least 13 people are dead and 100 are injured after a van was driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Las Ramblas, the most famous street in Barcelona, on Thursday.
As details continue to emerge about the attack, which is being treated as an act of terrorism, many celebrities, politicians, and others in the public eye have been quick to condemn the violence and express their grief on social media.
Paula Abdul tweeted, “The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart,” while Antonio Banderas wrote in Spanish that he is locked in an embrace with the city. Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things posted an image of Spain’s flag and reflected on the “really terrible news,” and Frozen’s Idina Menzel shared that she is “feeling helpless” after the attack.
A roundup of those who have shared their feelings so far: