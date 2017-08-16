Michael Rapaport rips 'punk' Jared Kushner in NSFW rant: 'Are you a f—ing mute?'

While Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his “both sides” comments in response to the deadly Saturday riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, Michael Rapaport is slamming Jared Kushner for his silence on the matter.

On Wednesday, the Prison Break alum, who is of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, shared a NSFW video rant against the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who is an Orthodox Jew.

“What kind of advice have you been giving out lately, huh? You penny-pinching, pissing-while-you-sit punk,” Rapaport stated. “You’re the only Jewish guy in the White House, and you have nothing to say for yourself? You have an unused Twitter account, no one’s heard your voice. Are you a f—ing mute?”

He continued, “It’s time to take the f—ing dreidel out of your a–, spend a few of your billion dollars, buy yourself some balls. Otherwise, we want to disassociate ourselves from you. You’re a f—ing stereotype.”

While Trump’s first statement on Saturday placed blame on “many sides” for the violence, he followed up Monday by condemning white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and the KKK. A day later, though, Trump doubled-down on his original, “both sides” comments. “I do think there’s blame on both sides,” he said on Tuesday. “You look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides. I have no doubt about it and you have no doubt about it either. … You had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

Before the president had even originally spoken out on the events in Charlottesville, which left one counter-protester dead, Rapaport, who stars in the new Netflix comedy Atypical, ripped the actions of the “f—ing losers” in a Saturday video that went viral.