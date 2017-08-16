Michael Moore calls out Trump backers: 'If you still support the racist, you are the racist'

Michael Moore has not been shy about expressing his opposition to Donald Trump, including taking part in a Tuesday protest outside Trump Tower. Now the filmmaker is unloading on supporters of the president, suggesting that they’re “racist” and likening them to enablers of rape.

Appearing on CNN for an interview with Don Lemon on Tuesday, Moore ripped Trump for his “both sides” comments regarding the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and also criticized those who still stand behind him.

“If you vote for a racist, what are you then? Because it sure sounds like racism to me,” Moore said, adding that Trump “is absolutely a racist.”

“He’s not as stupid as people want to believe he is,” he continued. “He knows exactly what he’s doing, he knows the words to use, and I’m certain that the 63 million people who voted for him, actually the vast, vast majority loved that press conference.”

Trump’s first statement on Saturday blamed “many sides” for the violence, which included the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer, but he followed up Monday by condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK. Yet a day later, Trump reiterated his original stance. “I do think there’s blame on both sides,” he said Tuesday. “You look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides. I have no doubt about it and you have no doubt about it either. … You had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

Moore said it’s “absolutely criminal to stand behind the people who killed Heather Heyer” and likened those who continue to support Trump to rape enablers. When Lemon told Moore that he would receive criticism for the “uncomfortable comparison,” Moore responded, “I hope I do. I’ve had it.”

“If you still support the racist, you are the racist,” he concluded. “Anybody who votes for and supports a racist is a racist. You are culpable, white America. I’m sorry, but there is redemption for you.”

