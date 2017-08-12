Olivia Wilde champions mom’s run for Virginia seat in Congress as Charlottesville rally turns violent

While many celebrities have called out President Donald Trump over the violent events in Charlottesville, Olivia Wilde is championing a different politician — her mom.

On Saturday, a controversial white nationalist rally in Virginia that prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency turned deadly when a car struck a group of pedestrians and killed one person.

As the events transpired, Wilde shared a statement from her mother, Virginia Cockburn, who is running for a seat representing the state in the U.S. House of Representatives. “My mother is running for Congress in VA,” tweeted Wilde. “This is her message to the people of Charlottesville regarding this hideous display of hatred.”

Shared by the House alum on both her Twitter and Instagram, her mother’s note read, “Let’s stand up for the targets of the hate groups who have descended on Charlottesville. This weekend, spend money at a minority-owned business. Give generously to a charity that supports immigrants or African-Americans. Encourage law enforcement to guard the rights of everyone in the streets, including the counter-protesters and the potentials victims of the Alt-right. What I’m seeing is unvarnished Nazism. ‘Blood and soil’ mixed with weapons is a terrible echo of the past.”

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

The journalist-turned-politician, who has worked on 60 Minutes and PBS’ Frontline, is running as a Democrat in the historically Republican 5th Congressional District.