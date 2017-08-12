J.K. Rowling among celebs calling out Trump over white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

UPDATE: Donald Trump has joined those condemning the white nationalist rally taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After many had pointed out the POTUS’ silence on the issue, he tweeted, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

EARLIER: Donald Trump’s Twitter feed has been noticeably quiet early on Saturday, which in the wake of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has caused J.K. Rowling and more to call out the president.

The Harry Potter author was one of many celebrities to criticize POTUS for his silence on the disturbing scene that began Friday night on the University of Virginia campus, where ahead of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, white nationalists marched with tiki-style torches.

On Saturday, Rowling, who isn’t shy when it comes to taking aim at Trump, tweeted, “Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet.”

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

While First Lady Melania Trump did condemn the events, Chelsea Clinton, Rob Reiner, and more joined Rowling in pointing out her husband’s silence.

“Guess who will not be condemning the white supremacist rally in #Charlottesville,” tweeted Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani.

Guess who will not be condemning the white supremacist rally in #Charlottesville — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

See more reactions below.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Mr. President? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

Not one word about the mosque attack or #Charlottesville Silence instead of leadership Trump is complicit

Trump is a coward

Trump is weak — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

Every Congressperson who fails to denounce the supremacists in #Charlottesville & who does not condemn Trump's silence, is complicit in hate — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

If you're asking "where's Trump's condemnation of the UVA Nazis?" it's right there next to his condemnation of the Minnesota mosque bombing — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 12, 2017

Let's be clear. The hatred we're seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017

Remember even if POTUS does finally speak out against the events in #Charlottesville he doesn't actually give a shit. Actions, not words. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 12, 2017

The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

America only needs one torch

It's bigger and brighter than yours#Charlottesville 🗽 pic.twitter.com/yDusNqFphW — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 12, 2017

We must face the reality that the hate, bigotry and racial prejudice currently on display in #Charlottesviille is in fact no aberration. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 12, 2017

The pus and bile of ignorance and intolerance have been festering just under the skin of our nation and the boil is now abscessed! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 12, 2017

This eruption of this evil has been as inevitable as the hideous boil that blights the complexion of our complex democracy. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 12, 2017

Slavery, the Holocaust, the Movement for Civil Rights…this moment is but another in a chain of opportunities to choose what you stand for. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 12, 2017

Tiki Torch Tough Guys tried to get crunk in #Charlottesville Virginia last night pic.twitter.com/e0GE98juIj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 12, 2017