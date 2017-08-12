J.K. Rowling among celebs calling out Trump over white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

UPDATE: Donald Trump has joined those condemning the white nationalist rally taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia.
After many had pointed out the POTUS’ silence on the issue, he tweeted, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”
EARLIER: Donald Trump’s Twitter feed has been noticeably quiet early on Saturday, which in the wake of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has caused J.K. Rowling and more to call out the president.
The Harry Potter author was one of many celebrities to criticize POTUS for his silence on the disturbing scene that began Friday night on the University of Virginia campus, where ahead of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, white nationalists marched with tiki-style torches.
On Saturday, Rowling, who isn’t shy when it comes to taking aim at Trump, tweeted, “Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet.”
While First Lady Melania Trump did condemn the events, Chelsea Clinton, Rob Reiner, and more joined Rowling in pointing out her husband’s silence.
“Guess who will not be condemning the white supremacist rally in #Charlottesville,” tweeted Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani.
See more reactions below.