Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome daughter Bodhi Soleli

It’s a girl for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder!

The actors welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder on Tuesday, July 25, E! News reports.

Bodhi is the first child for the couple, who wed in April 2015 after first being spotted together the previous July and getting engaged that January.

Somerhalder and Reed announced their bundle of joy on the way in May with sweet matching Instagram posts, featuring a serene snap of The Vampire Diaries alum kissing his wife’s growing belly.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” the Twilight star, 29, captioned her post.

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together,” she added. “We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”

Reed recently covered Fit Pregnancy and Baby, dishing to the magazine about how she and Somerhalder, 38, have been preparing for parenthood — and the “one month of silence” they would take after their first child’s birth.

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” she said, posing for a stunning maternity shoot. “Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”

This article originally appeared on People.com