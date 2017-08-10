Jennifer Lawrence Vogue cover with Statue of Liberty blasted as 'attack' by Breitbart

A prominent voice at the right-wing news and opinion site Breitbart News is railing against Vogue‘s new cover featuring Jennifer Lawrence posing in front of the Statue of Liberty, arguing that the imagery represents an attack on conservatives.

John Carney, who runs Breitbart’s finance and economics coverage, tweeted a copy of the magazine’s September cover on Thursday and wrote, “We’re going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can’t even do fashion without attacking us.”

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the image depicts Lawrence in a flowing red dress with the Statue of Liberty in the background. The cover line reads “American Beauty” and teases Lawrence’s thoughts on “love, liberty, and the freedom to be herself.”

Although the cover does not include any overt political commentary, Carney said in a follow-up tweet (since deleted) that it’s “clearly an allusion to our current immigration debate, taking the #poemlaw side.”

His hashtag was a reference to last week’s heated debate between White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta about immigration and the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty. During the exchange, Miller discounted the statue’s poem (“The New Colossus,” by Emma Lazarus), saying it “was added later”; Acosta retorted, “That sounds like some National Parks revisionism.”

Zara Rahim, Vogue‘s director of communications, responded to Carney’s accusations by noting, “we shot this in June buddy.”

Carney’s tweets drew further criticism and ridicule, particularly from the left. Matthew McDermott, a New York-based pollster, tweeted, “Just a thought, but maybe if you’re triggered by the Statue of Liberty the United States of America is not the right place for you.”

Carney was unswayed by his detractors. “The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue‘s cover is all the proof you need about its political content,” he tweeted.

