NBC's comedy streaming service Seeso is shutting down

The jokes are over for NBCUniversal’s comedy-centric streaming platform Seeso.

In the wake of layoffs and the departure of its top executive, the company announced Wednesday on Facebook, “We’re writing to let you know that later this year, Seeso will be shutting its comedy doors.”

Some of the subscription service’s programming — including HarmonQuest; My Brother, My Brother and Me; Hidden America With Jonah Ray; and The Cyanide & Happiness Show — can now be found on VRV, and Seeso is currently seeking a new home for There’s…Johnny!, which had been intended to premiere this month.

Seeso was first announced in October 2015 and officially launched in January 2016. Read the full announcement below.