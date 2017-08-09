After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced their separation, breaking up one of Hollywood’s most beloved (and most talented) couples.

Faris and Pratt have a long history of collaborating on screen — they met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and Pratt recently appeared in an episode of Faris’ CBS sitcom, Mom — but despite their split, they both have packed work schedules in the year ahead.

From blockbuster films to hilarious podcasts, here are the projects that Faris and Pratt each have in the works.

Anna Faris

Unqualified (book)

Release date: Oct. 24, 2017



Her first memoir, Unqualified, is due to hit shelves Oct. 24 from Dutton — with a foreword written by Pratt. (As of this week, neither Faris nor the publisher has announced any plans to delay or edit the book.)

Anna Faris Is Unqualified (podcast)

Historically releases a new episode every Tuesday

Faris has been hosting her thoughtful, hilarious podcast since 2015, discussing love and life with celebrity guests like Katie Couric, Seth Rogen, Olivia Munn, Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, and more.

Mom (TV)

Season 5 premiere: Nov. 2, 2017

Faris and Allison Janney costar on the long-running CBS sitcom, which will return for its fifth season this fall.

Overboard (movie)

Release date: April 20, 2018

The actress will be returning to the big screen with a gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1987 rom-com Overboard, which originally starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. In a twist, Faris will be taking on Russell’s blue-collar role, with Eugenio Derbez channeling Hawn as a snooty playboy.

Chris Pratt

Avengers: Infinity War (movie)

Release date: May 4, 2018

Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians will be crossing paths with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, and more in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (movie)

Release date: June 22, 2018

Pratt will be reprising his role as the raptor whisperer Owen Grady in J.A. Bayona’s upcoming Jurassic World sequel, also starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

Cowboy Ninja Viking (movie)

Release date: June 28, 2019

Pratt has been attached to the big-screen adaptation of Riley Rossmo and A.J. Lieberman’s quirky comic book since 2014, and just this week, Universal gave the film a release date. Pratt is set to star as an assassin with multiple personality disorder who can manifest the skills of — you guessed it — a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (movie)

Release date: TBD

The third installment of Marvel’s big-screen Guardians saga doesn’t have a release date yet, but writer-director James Gunn is currently hard at work on the script.