Bill Murray is reliving the Groundhog Day musical, once again.

On Wednesday, the day after the actor visited August Wilson Theatre to see the Broadway adaptation of his beloved 1993 comedy for the first time, Murray made a repeat trip. Yep, he’s Groundhog Day-ing Groundhog Day.

The classic Murray news was shared by The New York Times writer Sopan Deb, who shadowed the comedian and shared a running diary on Twitter during his Tuesday appearance at the show.

“THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog day musical again tonight,” tweeted Deb on Wednesday. He soon followed up, “I know, given my earlier tweet, that you guys think I’m screwing with you. But no. Murray went to the show by himself. He’s there right now.”

