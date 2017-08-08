Twitter reacts to Donald Trump threatening to bring 'fire and fury' on North Korea

Donald Trump’s threat to bring “fire and fury like the world has never seen” down on North Korea has sent shock waves through the internet, where social media users predictably reacted with fear, Game of Thrones references, and pleas for Star Wars spoilers.

On Tuesday, the president took a break from his 17-day vacation to forcefully respond to North Korea’s promise of “physical action” in the aftermath of the United Nations unanimously passing more sanctions against the nation.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” declared Trump. “[North Korean leader Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

The combination of Trump, North Korea, and possible World War III gave the internet plenty of material to work with. “When a President of the United States begins to sound exactly like the Supreme Leader of North Korea, one of them has been brought very low,” tweeted The Wire creator David Simon.

One Twitter user took a more humorous approach, writing, “Guys, remember when the biggest American threat to North Korea was that Seth Rogen/James Franco movie. Good times.”

