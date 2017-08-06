Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany anchors Trump 'news of the week' video

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

A day after announcing her departure from CNN, conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany has reappeared as the anchor of President Trump’s weekly web video highlighting news that casts the White House in a flattering light.

McEnany hosted the second such segment on Sunday, a week after the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump launched the program.

Broadcast from Trump Tower in New York, the 90-second video purports to tell “the real news” and features McEnany touting strong jobs numbers and the Dow’s recent record-high. She also recaps a recent Medal of Honor ceremony and praises Trump’s controversial “merit-based” immigration bill.

While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017

McEnany tweeted Saturday that she would be leaving CNN and “moving to a new role.” Since joining the network in March 2016, she had been a staunch and vocal Trump supporter.