Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany anchors Trump 'news of the week' video

McEnany’s debut marks the second installment of the president’s ‘real news’ dispatches

@ogettell

Posted on

A day after announcing her departure from CNN, conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany has reappeared as the anchor of President Trump’s weekly web video highlighting news that casts the White House in a flattering light.

McEnany hosted the second such segment on Sunday, a week after the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump launched the program.

Broadcast from Trump Tower in New York, the 90-second video purports to tell “the real news” and features McEnany touting strong jobs numbers and the Dow’s recent record-high. She also recaps a recent Medal of Honor ceremony and praises Trump’s controversial “merit-based” immigration bill.

McEnany tweeted Saturday that she would be leaving CNN and “moving to a new role.” Since joining the network in March 2016, she had been a staunch and vocal Trump supporter.