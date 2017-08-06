Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation after 8 years of marriage

Longtime couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced their separation.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the couple wrote in a statement posted to Faris’ social media accounts on Sunday. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt posted a similar statement to his Facebook page.

Pratt and Faris married in July 2009 after meeting on the set of the comedy Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. They have a son together, Jack, who will turn 5 later this month.

Pratt recently starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will appear in next summer’s Jurassic World sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and The Avengers: Infinity War. Faris stars on the CBS sitcom Mom, hosts the podcasts Anna Faris Is Unqualified, and recently lent her voice to the hit animated film The Emoji Movie. (She’ll next star in a remake of the Goldie Hawn comedy Overboard.) The couple appeared together while Pratt was promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in April (including a photo opportunity with their son when Pratt received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame).

Speaking to PEOPLE about their relationship earlier this month, Faris discussed the difficulty of being part of a celebrity couple. “I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she said. “There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.”

And during an episode of her podcast last year, Faris explained how she was sometimes bothered by so-called “tabloid sh–” written about their relationship.

“I think it was a combination of things. I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course, I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” she said.

Pratt previously told PEOPLE he felt it was important to “focus on your relationship with your partner” because children grow up and leave the family unit to go out on their own. “Your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that’s going to outlast your child’s needs for you,” he said in 2015. “I have the support of a strong partner who’s been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with. And we have a family that we’re starting that’s the focus of my attention.”

In April, during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press tour, Pratt posted an emotional note dedicated to Faris on his Instagram account.

“My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it’s 3:00 am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep. I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”

After the split was announced, social media flooded with reactions — with many users decrying the news as the death of love.

