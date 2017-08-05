Caitlyn Jenner is apologizing to members of the transgender community for sending a wrong message about where her allegiances lie.

The 67-year-old reality star found herself in hot water on Friday when she was spotted cruising in her Austin-Healey convertible wearing a red cap bearing President Donald Trump‘s controversial campaign “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Jenner — a longtime Republican who spoke out last week against President Trump’s ban against transgender individuals serving in the military — had many questioning which caused a bit of confusion as to what side of the political fence she is on. But Jenner set the record straight to TMZ Saturday.

“I apologize to all of the trans community,” Jenner said. “I made a mistake. I will never do it again, and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

So why did she wear the hat in the first place?

According to Jenner, she was leaving her Malibu home to drive to the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, when she realized she needed a cap to protect her hair from the wind during the drive in her 1960 convertible.

Looking through the nearly half-dozen hats she had in her closet, Jenner grabbed the cap and took the drive to the course, removing it before playing golf. After her hour or so game, she got back into the car — only to notice that the red cap she had worn in her open-top car was the MAGA hat.

Things only got more complicated from there. Jenner said she then went to grab a coffee at Starbucks — swapping the hat for a golf visor. But she put the MAGA cap back on to protect her hair during her drive back home. On her way there, Jenner said she realized that she had forgotten her purse at Starbucks and then raced back, again not realizing that she was still wearing the hat.

After successfully locating her purse, she headed back home for a second time — deciding to leave the hat on because she thought she could make it back undetected. But it wasn’t, with Jenner getting snapped wearing the hat somewhere between her Starbucks trip and her drive back home.

It’ll be the last time she wears it. Jenner said she is considering signing, auctioning it off and donating the proceeds to a transgender cause. Either that or she said she might just rip it up or burn it.

The I Am Cait also told TMZ that she thinks that she is upset with Trump over the ban. “What he’s doing to our community is absolutely f—ing awful,” she said.

President Trump tweeted on July 26 that transgender people will not be able to serve in the military “in any capacity,” potentially reversing a policy enacted last year under President Barack Obama that allowed them to serve openly. Trump cited “tremendous medical costs” for transgender service members as a burden on the U.S. military.

Jenner spoke out against the military ban on her website, writing, “I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform.Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way.”

“Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

Jenner—who is considering a Senate run in California, also stated that “19 other countries have successfully integrated trans service members without any problems,” citing Wikipedia.

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate,” Jenner continued. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately.”

“America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

This article originally appeared on People.com