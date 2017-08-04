Celebs send Barack Obama birthday wishes

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

The former president turns 56 today, and celebs and politicians are taking to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The 44th president’s birthday has even spawned a trending topic of #ObamaDay.

Naturally, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, used Twitter to post birthday wishes featuring an adorable throwback photo of Obama blowing out his birthday cake candles with a much younger Malia and Sasha Obama. “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden also wished his former colleague and running mate a happy birthday via social media. Biden wrote a message that exemplified the friendship and camaraderie that became the stuff of internet memes during their time together in the White House. “Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama,” he wrote.

Many others took the moment to reflect on the contrast between President Obama’s administration and public persona and the controversy-laden Trump White House. Director Ava DuVernay wrote, “Oh! An excuse to post pictures of a real leader! Yes! Exciting! Happy Birthday, Mr. President! We miss you so, so, like, so much. So much.”

Former President Bill Clinton included some self-mockery in his birthday wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44,” in reference to viral footage of Clinton gleefully playing with balloons at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

See below for a sampling of birthday tweets.

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

Oh! An excuse to post pictures of a real leader! Yes! Exciting! Happy Birthday, Mr. President! We miss you so, so, like, so much. So much. pic.twitter.com/S9yjfmKJHu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 4, 2017

"We are the change that we seek" Barack Obama. Happy Birthday Mr. President and Happy #ObamaDay to everyone! pic.twitter.com/RSvwIJEPOn — COMMON (@common) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, @BarackObama! I’m proud and honored to call you my friend. pic.twitter.com/dNubLaG9gD — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday to President @BarackObama, whose grace, thoughtfulness and compassion we miss every day. pic.twitter.com/ja98CW2Ggp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2017

Happy bday @BarackObama. Don't know if you've heard, but things have been pretty shaky lately. We miss you guys. https://t.co/fpKdus89um — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 4, 2017