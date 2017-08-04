Celebs send Barack Obama birthday wishes

Happy Birthday, President Obama!
The former president turns 56 today, and celebs and politicians are taking to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The 44th president’s birthday has even spawned a trending topic of #ObamaDay.
Naturally, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, used Twitter to post birthday wishes featuring an adorable throwback photo of Obama blowing out his birthday cake candles with a much younger Malia and Sasha Obama. “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”
Former Vice President Joe Biden also wished his former colleague and running mate a happy birthday via social media. Biden wrote a message that exemplified the friendship and camaraderie that became the stuff of internet memes during their time together in the White House. “Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama,” he wrote.
Many others took the moment to reflect on the contrast between President Obama’s administration and public persona and the controversy-laden Trump White House. Director Ava DuVernay wrote, “Oh! An excuse to post pictures of a real leader! Yes! Exciting! Happy Birthday, Mr. President! We miss you so, so, like, so much. So much.”
Former President Bill Clinton included some self-mockery in his birthday wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44,” in reference to viral footage of Clinton gleefully playing with balloons at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
See below for a sampling of birthday tweets.