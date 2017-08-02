Lady Blue Eyes has been laid to rest.

Barbara Sinatra, who died July 25 at her home in Rancho Mirage, California from natural causes, was buried Wednesday in a star-studded funeral service. She was 90.

The service was held in Palm Desert, California, where a congregation of celebrities and friends remembered her, according to The Desert Sun.

Her longtime friend, Robert Wagner, delivered a moving eulogy, recalling the first time he met Barbara, before she was married to Frank Sinatra or Zeppo Marx.

“She was performing, the band was playing, the curtain was [closed] and out came this beautiful long leg in time with the music,” he said. “The curtain opened and there was Barbara. Fantastic. Just gorgeous. I went backstage to meet her and she was great. She was so nice to me. We became friends. I wished that we had become more than friends but that was not to be.”

Of Frank and Barbara, Wagner, 87, said they “were a great couple, as we all know. And I had so much fun spending time with them. They were so generous and so great to me over the years. They were by my side when Natalie [Wood] died and helped me so much to get back on my feet and start my life again.”

“I watched Bob [Sinatra’s son] grow up to be the wonderful man he is today,” he added. “She adored and loved him with all her heart. And when Carina [Sinatra’s granddaughter] came along, that was the icing on the cake.”

Dick Van Dyke, 91, opened the first reading with a joke, “A reading from the Book of Wisdom, without my glasses.”

Tom Dreesen, 77, also spoke, saying he wished she had lived for 10 more years. Dreesen was among her pallbearers, along with Wagner.

Only one song by her late husband was played during the service, “Barbara,” which the legendary singer had Jimmy Van Heusen and Mack David write for her in 1976, according to The Desert Sun.

Barbara is survived by her son Robert Oliver Marx, daughter-in-law Hillary Roberts, and granddaughter Carina Blakeley Marx.

