Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Sam Shepard: 'We lost one of the great ones'

Matthew McConaughey was shocked to learn of the death of Sam Shepard and paid tribute to the late actor and playwright on the red carpet for The Dark Tower.

McConaughey worked with Shepard, who died on Thursday following complication from ALS, on the 2012 film Mud.

An Associated Press reporter asked McConaughey to comment on Shepard’s passing, inadvertently breaking the news to the actor. McConaughey appeared visibly upset, responding in disbelief, “Sam Shepard moved on?”

He managed to recover and paid tribute to his former costar with a memory from their time working together. “Look, I’m not going to trivialize that situation, I just heard about it for the first time,” McConaughey said. “But I always said, and I told Jeff Nichols this, I said, look, in Mud, the whole trailer for Mud could be Sam Shepard sitting in that green chair telling the boy about who Mud is. It would be about a two-and-a-half minute trailer, but it would have been really bada–.”

McConaughey went on to address Shepard’s passing, saying, “We lost one of the great ones. Great writer, great mind.” He then added, “See you in the next one, Sam.”

McConaughey joined many other actors in paying tribute to Shepard’s legacy.