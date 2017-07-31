19 things that lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci’s White House job

After just 10 days in the White House, nascent communications director Anthony Scaramucci has gone the way of…well, a lot of people who populate the growing list of Trump administrators who have been fired, resigned, or some combination of both.
The intrigue of Scaramucci’s tenure, even more than its MPAA rating for language and suggestive content not suitable for children under 13, is its brevity: ‘The Mooch’ stuck around the political zeitgeist for a whopping 240 hours, give or take.
In any normal job interview, that’s one hell of an employment smudge to explain away; in pop culture, such a stint could go either way. For better or worse, the Mooch’s brief time in our lives didn’t even outlast:
- Josh Hartnett’s vow of sexual abstinence in 40 Days and 40 Nights
- The Cuban Missile Crisis
- Sandra Bullock’s two weeks of notice in the 2002 romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice
- The lifespan of a monarch butterfly :(
- A binge of all 15 seasons of ER
- The world record for the longest-ever game of ice hockey
- The presidency of William Henry Harrison
- Most milks
- Kathie Lee Gifford’s critically panned Broadway musical Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson
- The number of days it took Reese Witherspoon to find herself and reconnect with the spirit of her late mother Laura Dern in Wild
- FXX’s “Every Simpsons Ever” marathon
- Buckbeak’s 47-day death sentence in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- The average time a person spends kissing in their lifetime
- Ivy’s first run as Marilyn Monroe in Bombshell
- The Twitter campaign when that guy got free Wendy’s nuggets for a year
- The number of weeks five-time Radio Disney Music Award nominee Katy Perry’s “Bon Appetit” spent on the Billboard 100
- Bachelor contestant Jason Mesnick’s six-week relationship with Melissa Rycroft
- All eight seasons of 24 + 24: Live Another Day + 24: Legacy + the two-hour movie 24: Redemption
- The show Bones, which ran for 11 and a half years on Fox despite being a show about bones where a different bone of the week gave clues to a woman named Bones about a bone-related crime.