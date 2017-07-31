19 things that lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci’s White House job

After just 10 days in the White House, nascent communications director Anthony Scaramucci has gone the way of…well, a lot of people who populate the growing list of Trump administrators who have been fired, resigned, or some combination of both.

The intrigue of Scaramucci’s tenure, even more than its MPAA rating for language and suggestive content not suitable for children under 13, is its brevity: ‘The Mooch’ stuck around the political zeitgeist for a whopping 240 hours, give or take.

In any normal job interview, that’s one hell of an employment smudge to explain away; in pop culture, such a stint could go either way. For better or worse, the Mooch’s brief time in our lives didn’t even outlast: