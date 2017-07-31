Anthony Scaramucci exits the White House: All the GIFs, memes, and more you need

The Mooch is out. Just 10 days into his tenure as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci is exiting his position.
“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”
The news comes just hours after the president said “No WH chaos!” in a Monday morning tweet. This is the latest in a series of high-profile departures at the White House, following Friday’s announcement that Reince Priebus had resigned as chief of staff and Sean Spicer’s resignation on July 21 that many surmised came as a direct result of Scaramucci’s hiring. Monday marks new Chief of Staff John Kelly’s first day on the job, who, per CNN, reportedly requested Scaramucci’s removal.
Scaramucci made a colorful impact during his short-lived time in the White House, making headlines for a profanity-laced rant with The New Yorker against Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and potential leakers in the White House. On Friday, news also broke in the New York Post‘s Page Six that Scaramucci’s wife had filed for divorce.
While the President had not yet tweeted about Monday’s personnel change at the time of this article’s publication, many others on Twitter expressed a range of shock and glee at Scaramucci’s short-lived tenure in the White House.
