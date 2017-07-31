Anthony Scaramucci exits the White House: All the GIFs, memes, and more you need

The Mooch is out. Just 10 days into his tenure as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci is exiting his position.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

The news comes just hours after the president said “No WH chaos!” in a Monday morning tweet. This is the latest in a series of high-profile departures at the White House, following Friday’s announcement that Reince Priebus had resigned as chief of staff and Sean Spicer’s resignation on July 21 that many surmised came as a direct result of Scaramucci’s hiring. Monday marks new Chief of Staff John Kelly’s first day on the job, who, per CNN, reportedly requested Scaramucci’s removal.

Scaramucci made a colorful impact during his short-lived time in the White House, making headlines for a profanity-laced rant with The New Yorker against Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and potential leakers in the White House. On Friday, news also broke in the New York Post‘s Page Six that Scaramucci’s wife had filed for divorce.

While the President had not yet tweeted about Monday’s personnel change at the time of this article’s publication, many others on Twitter expressed a range of shock and glee at Scaramucci’s short-lived tenure in the White House.

The Bachelor/ette host Chris Harrison capitalized on tonight’s perfect timing with ABC’s scheduled airing of The Bachelorette “Tell All” special, joking, “Tonight so much drama on the Tell All special as I reunite #Trump and #Scaramucci for the first time since their breakup.” Actor Shannon Woodward also made a reference to the romance-driven reality show, writing, “The Mooch didn’t even make it to hometowns.”

Many made light of Scaramucci’s extraordinarily short time in the job. The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead wrote, “I’ve had Tinder hook-ups that lasted longer than the Mooch,” while The Mindy Project star Ike Barinholtz wrote, “Mooch didn’t last as long as the tank of gas I have in my car.” Chelsea Handler referenced Scaramucci’s New Yorker interview, writing, “We have 3 or 4 people we’re gonna fire tomorrow’ little did we know he was talking about himself.”

Kate Hudson shared a meme using she and Matthew McConaughey’s movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, replacing the actors with Trump and Scaramucci. The caption calls it “the #1 comedy in America!”

Some speculated Scaramucci’s exit might signal Spicer’s return, with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow tweeting from vacation, “Honestly I’m supposed to be on vacation, but I will still buy tacos for [The Rachel Maddow Show] staff if/when they announce that Spicer’s back…”.

Read below for a sampling of tweets.

Tonight so much drama on the Tell All special as I reunite #Trump and #Scaramucci for the first time since their breakup — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 31, 2017

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Perhaps #Scaramucci can look into more stable jobs, like Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts or drummer for Spinal Tap. — Lizard (@LizardSF) July 31, 2017

"Because I'm easy come, easy go, little high, little low…Oh mamma mia, mamma mia, he let me go…" #Scaramucci — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) July 31, 2017

I've had Tinder hook-ups that lasted longer than the Mooch — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) July 31, 2017

Honestly, I'm supposed to be on vacation, but I will still buy tacos for thr TRMS staff if/when they announce that Spicer's back… — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 31, 2017

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries lasted SEVEN TIMES longer than Anthony #Scaramucci as White House communications director. — Michael Kelly (@MichaelLKelly) July 31, 2017

John Kelly just bought one of these boards from Amtrak to announce Trump White House staff changes in real time. #Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/xjB3WPajpt — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 31, 2017

Mooch didn't last as long as the tank of gas I have in my car — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 31, 2017

Looks like Mooch ado about nothing. https://t.co/qiwFsySBGI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

The Mooch has resigned, to join Reince and Spicey in remake of First Wives Club#Mooch — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 31, 2017

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 31, 2017

The Mooch didn't even make it to hometowns. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) July 31, 2017

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI IS OUT🎉😂🤣🎉 — Cher (@cher) July 31, 2017

The Mooch Is Loose — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 31, 2017

lol this fucking dumpster fire — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

When you say I love you too soon and he freaks out and breaks up with you pic.twitter.com/PpkSTEPkTy — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 31, 2017

BREAKING: Tony-Winner Mandy Patinkin will join the White House as Communications Director for 3 weeks only beginning tomorrow. — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) July 31, 2017

You can't make this stuff up….😂 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 31, 2017

The Mooch is out. Doesn't matter really. We're kind of rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic at this point. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) July 31, 2017

We have 3 or 4 people we’re gonna fire tomorrow” little did we know he was talking about himself. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 31, 2017

Thank you Anthony @Scaramucci for your service. I speak for a grateful nation when I say “has it really only been 11 days?!?” https://t.co/78ZEWLYrjC — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 31, 2017

I loved this recurring character, but in my heart of hearts I knew it was only going to be a 3 episode arc. https://t.co/O09llLNUWd — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) July 31, 2017

Well, those dreams are now shattered !! https://t.co/M17Vhq8aK5 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) July 31, 2017

I've seen Hitchcock cameos last longer than the Mooch did in the West Wing. — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) July 31, 2017