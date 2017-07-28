Entertainment Weekly

Sylvester Stallone wishes 'big man' Arnold Schwarzenegger a happy birthday

@themaureenlee

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone don’t just have each other’s backs on screen.

Stallone wished his friend and costar an early “happy birthday” on social media — along with some throwback photos. Schwarzenegger will turn 70 on Sunday, July 30.

The Rocky star shared side-by-side images of a young body-building Schwarzenegger in workout gear and Stallone in his Rambo costume in what appears to be his famous 1982 film First Blood. He wrote, “Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you’re always going to be the “BIG MAN ” Who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed, an action hero legend!

The two were last seen on screen together in 2014’s The Expendables 3Stallone has since parted ways with the aging action hero franchise.