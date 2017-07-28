Celebrities praise John McCain after health care repeal is struck down

A digital fan club for John McCain popped up on the Twittersphere on Thursday night. Though the Republican Senator from Arizona initially voted towards beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, he returned to the Senate shortly after revealing his brain cancer diagnosis and became one of three Republicans who helped strike down the so-called “skinny repeal” bill. Many celebrities took notice.
Cher, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander, and Kal Penn offered their thanks over Twitter to McCain. “Great respect for @JohnMcCain who put country over party,” Crystal tweeted.
Others, like Jeffrey Wright, were reminded of something Donald Trump said of McCain at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa in 2015: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
“SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain…Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam Trump Hid In NY,” Cher wrote.
Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, the other Republicans who joined the Democrats in voting against the repeal bill, were not forgotten. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and retired basketball star Swin Cash noted how they “stood their ground in the line of fire” on multiple occasions. “They should not be overlooked,” Cash tweeted.
“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For not being careless and ‘loyal.’ For being prudent. And for fighting,” Kristen Bell wrote, though John Legend tweeted the “bill should have lost 95-5.” He added, “I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted ‘no’ heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful.”
In the early hours of Friday morning, Will Arnett joked, “I’ll be asleep when Trump lashes out in a few hours… I’m gonna DVR his tweets.” And Trump did lash out on social media.
“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down,” the president tweeted. “As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”
Rosie O’Donnell, who’s been in a long and often times crass feud with Trump, wrote, “Just blocked donald in celebration of the skinny bill death – feels good so good.” Legend also referred to POTUS as “America’s drunk uncle” and actor Kaj-Erik Eriksen called Trump “the most cowardly, pathetic failure of a man the United States has ever seen.”
