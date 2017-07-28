Celebrities praise John McCain after health care repeal is struck down

A digital fan club for John McCain popped up on the Twittersphere on Thursday night. Though the Republican Senator from Arizona initially voted towards beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, he returned to the Senate shortly after revealing his brain cancer diagnosis and became one of three Republicans who helped strike down the so-called “skinny repeal” bill. Many celebrities took notice.

Cher, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander, and Kal Penn offered their thanks over Twitter to McCain. “Great respect for @JohnMcCain who put country over party,” Crystal tweeted.

Others, like Jeffrey Wright, were reminded of something Donald Trump said of McCain at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa in 2015: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

“SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain…Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam Trump Hid In NY,” Cher wrote.

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain

″ I LIKE PEOPLE WHO WERENT CAPTURED“

Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam

👶Trump Hid In NY — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 28, 2017

Trump: "He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”

"So great McCain is coming back to vote. Brave – American hero!"

McCain: pic.twitter.com/ks5HXpZFTq — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 28, 2017

💥#McCain, I defended you when you moved for the MTP vote that you made, & took a lot of abuse for it. Tonight I was proven right. Thank you. — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) July 28, 2017

Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, the other Republicans who joined the Democrats in voting against the repeal bill, were not forgotten. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and retired basketball star Swin Cash noted how they “stood their ground in the line of fire” on multiple occasions. “They should not be overlooked,” Cash tweeted.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For not being careless and ‘loyal.’ For being prudent. And for fighting,” Kristen Bell wrote, though John Legend tweeted the “bill should have lost 95-5.” He added, “I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted ‘no’ heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful.”

Both Collins and Murkowski stood their ground in the line of fire! They should not be overlooked….. pic.twitter.com/MFYDtMmx98 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) July 28, 2017

These two Senators have held the line more than once. Thank you @SenatorCollins & Senator @lisamurkowski. Many millions are grateful. https://t.co/HfHJLG3FDR — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 28, 2017

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For not being careless and "loyal". For being prudent. And for fighting. https://t.co/nnOZ8sgEJO — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 28, 2017

These GOP Senators will take heat for their vote. Pls send support & thx:@lisamurkowski of AK@SenJohnMcCain of AZ@SenatorCollins of ME — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 28, 2017

Hey @SenJohnMcCain @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins THANK YOU for putting your country before the host of Celebrity Apprentice's ego 🇺🇸 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 28, 2017

Bill should have lost 95-5. I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted "no" heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

This tweet aged well. https://t.co/kXsyS7E8Ub — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 28, 2017

I know it was amazing RIGHT!!!!????? https://t.co/xjH6RoVvaN — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 28, 2017

In the early hours of Friday morning, Will Arnett joked, “I’ll be asleep when Trump lashes out in a few hours… I’m gonna DVR his tweets.” And Trump did lash out on social media.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down,” the president tweeted. “As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell, who’s been in a long and often times crass feud with Trump, wrote, “Just blocked donald in celebration of the skinny bill death – feels good so good.” Legend also referred to POTUS as “America’s drunk uncle” and actor Kaj-Erik Eriksen called Trump “the most cowardly, pathetic failure of a man the United States has ever seen.”

See more reactions below.

just blocked donald in celebration of the skinny bill death –

feels good

so good #BLOCKDONALD — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 28, 2017

Looks like America's drunk uncle is awake https://t.co/IKhSMJx2e2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

McConnell is grieving the death of this awful bill. Go to bed, Mitch — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Republicans crash and burn. Thousands of lives saved. The only fix to Obamacare now is to make it single-payer Medicare for All. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 28, 2017

You are without doubt, the most cowardly, pathetic failure of a man the United States has ever seen. — Kaj-Erik Eriksen (@KajEriksen) July 28, 2017

We have a leader of the free world who has made the country unanimously tweet "uh oh he's awake" — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 28, 2017

I'll be asleep when Trump lashes out in a few hours… I'm gonna DVR his tweets — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) July 28, 2017

Just personally didn't love having to read the word skinny so many times today — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 28, 2017