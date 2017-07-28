George Clooney slams invasive paparazzi pictures of newborn twins, promises legal action

George Clooney is slamming a French tabloid magazine which ran pictures of him and his wife, Amal Clooney, with their newborn twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, at their villa near Lake Como, Italy.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Clooney said in a statement. “The safety of our children demands it.”

The statement comes shortly after the magazine hit newsstands in France on Friday morning.

The couple welcomed the twins on June 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new parents said in a statement shortly after their birth.

Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, previously opened up to PEOPLE after the twins arrived about the moment she met her grandchildren — and how happy the new parents looked.

“Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies…cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George’s faces, it’s one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can’t express in words,” Alamuddin tells PEOPLE. “Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented. You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”

This article originally appeared on People.com