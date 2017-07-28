Donald Trump announced Reince Priebus is gone with three tweets

One day after newly hired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Priebus had been replaced.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American,” Trump wrote, “and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

Of Priebus, Trump added in a later tweet, “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

This is the second Friday in a row that featured a major Trump administration shake-up. Last week, after it was announced Scaramucci would become part of the team, Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned.

In his R-rated interview with The New Yorker, Scaramucci claimed Priebus would be “asked to resign very shortly.”

