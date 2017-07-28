Entertainment Weekly

News

Donald Trump announced Reince Priebus is gone with three tweets

The news broke just before 5 p.m. on Friday

@chrisjrosen

Posted on

One day after newly hired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Priebus had been replaced.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American,” Trump wrote, “and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

Of Priebus, Trump added in a later tweet, “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

This is the second Friday in a row that featured a major Trump administration shake-up. Last week, after it was announced Scaramucci would become part of the team, Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned.

In his R-rated interview with The New Yorker, Scaramucci claimed Priebus would be “asked to resign very shortly.”