Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci shocked observers and set social media buzzing with a profanity-laced rant to The New Yorker published Thursday. Speaking to reporter Ryan Lizza, the outspoken former Wall Street financier threatened to fire the entire White House communications staff, expressed a desire to “kill all the leakers,” and slammed fellow Trump aides Reince Priebus (“Reince is a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”) and Steve Bannon (“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—“).

The on-the-record outburst quickly began trending on Twitter, where it inspired jokes, pop-culture comparisons, armchair analysis, and stunned disbelief.

Josh Gondelman, a writer for HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, likened Scaramucci to “a character from an Entourage sequel where Vincent Chase is the president,” while New York Times culture reporter David Itzkoff invoked the gleefully destructive pirate Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones.

Jessica Winter, the executive editor of the New Yorker website, highlighted one of Scaramucci’s most vulgar quotes: “So proud to have the sentence, ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—‘ on @newyorker dot com today,” she wrote.

Yahoo News’ Garance Franke-Ruta, meanwhile, harked back to a recent Scaramucci remark about not being a back-stabber. “Scaramucci was not lying when he said ‘I’m more of a front-stabbing person,'” she wrote.

Scaramucci eventually tweeted about the rant too. “I sometimes use colorful language,” he said. “I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump’s agenda.”

Read more reactions below.

tfw you see why Scaramucci is trending this time pic.twitter.com/JEclEjygr8 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 27, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci is like a character from an "Entourage" sequel where Vincent Chase is the president. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 27, 2017

So proud to have the sentence “I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own cock” on @newyorker dot com today https://t.co/YMPgIfXdfM — Jessica Winter (@winterjessica) July 27, 2017

Highly recommended reading (though with an NC17 rating) https://t.co/x2dSU0xf5V — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 27, 2017

I can't tell if Scaramucci is more like Kenny Powers or the Will Ferrell character who sells Kias. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 27, 2017

Honestly thought I couldn't be shocked anymore. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci was not lying when he said "I'm more of a front-stabbing person." — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci is an unpinned hand-grenade. This transcript of his convo with @RyanLizza is jaw-dropping. #ScaRasputin https://t.co/9BAv0c4BR5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 27, 2017

Must read. Scaramucci is just a thug. Now I get why Trump hired him. He the enforcer. https://t.co/IXlcHoJdUE — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 27, 2017

I demand two A-list actors do a dramatic reading of the Ryan Lizza interview with Scaramucci immediately. pic.twitter.com/ilh6xVSj6W — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 27, 2017

I read that bat shit Scaramucci interview with the New Yorker and triple checked for Andy Borowitz's byline like how is it real — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci is a great new character. I was afraid he'd be a Scara-poochie. Nope. He's the best. pic.twitter.com/k3gchp0828 — Harrison Mooney (@HarrisonMooney) July 27, 2017

Say what you will about Sean. He was experienced enough to say 'off the record' https://t.co/kmW2Sqlyks — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci knew he was on the record. — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 27, 2017

THIS IS TOTALLY BONKERS AND PLEASE NO ONE PRETEND OTHERWISE. https://t.co/Vm1gsTgGuV — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 27, 2017

Six days in, and Scaramucci should be committed to an insane asylum. Calls up liberal journalist and goes nuts. pic.twitter.com/GIhq8a6HbA — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 27, 2017