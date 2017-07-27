Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci shocked observers and set social media buzzing with a profanity-laced rant to The New Yorker published Thursday. Speaking to reporter Ryan Lizza, the outspoken former Wall Street financier threatened to fire the entire White House communications staff, expressed a desire to “kill all the leakers,” and slammed fellow Trump aides Reince Priebus (“Reince is a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”) and Steve Bannon (“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—“).
The on-the-record outburst quickly began trending on Twitter, where it inspired jokes, pop-culture comparisons, armchair analysis, and stunned disbelief.
Josh Gondelman, a writer for HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, likened Scaramucci to “a character from an Entourage sequel where Vincent Chase is the president,” while New York Times culture reporter David Itzkoff invoked the gleefully destructive pirate Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones.
Jessica Winter, the executive editor of the New Yorker website, highlighted one of Scaramucci’s most vulgar quotes: “So proud to have the sentence, ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—‘ on @newyorker dot com today,” she wrote.
Yahoo News’ Garance Franke-Ruta, meanwhile, harked back to a recent Scaramucci remark about not being a back-stabber. “Scaramucci was not lying when he said ‘I’m more of a front-stabbing person,'” she wrote.
Scaramucci eventually tweeted about the rant too. “I sometimes use colorful language,” he said. “I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump’s agenda.”
