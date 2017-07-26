Trump ban on trans military service members sparks celebrity outrage

Rage permeated throughout social media on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump announced over Twitter a ban on trans people serving in the U.S. military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

On the campaign trail for the 2016 election, Trump claimed he would be a better ally to the LGBTQ community than his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. But the trans ban comes after Trump failed to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month in June and, earlier in the year, he moved to rollback federal protections for transgender students. Trump was quickly called an “a–hole” and “the stupidest, most incompetent president ever” by celebrities overwhelmed with anger with the decision.

15,000+ transgender Americans are already bravely serving our country. By attacking them, @realdonaldtrump is undermining our military. pic.twitter.com/8rLa5iEU8R — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) July 26, 2017

I know transgender service members and vets who have done more to serve their country than @realdonaldtrump has in his entire life. — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

A study published by the Rand Corporation in 2016 determined an estimated 1,320-6,630 trans service members to be in active duty and 1,510 in selected reserve.

Aaron Belkin, director of independent research institute The Palm Center, said in a statement that “the president is creating a worse version of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.’ As we know from the sad history of that discredited policy, discrimination harms military readiness. This is a shocking and ignorant attack on our military and on transgender troops who have been serving honorably and effectively for the past year.”

He continued, “As former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen stated yesterday, their service must be respected. The Rand Corporation has estimated that the cost of medical care for transgender troops is approximately one one-hundredth of one percent of the military annual health care budget, or at most, $8.4 million per year. To claim otherwise is to lie about the data.”

“Wow no words,” trans actress Candis Cayne tweeted. “As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop!”

Chelsea Manning and Janet Mock joined in, calling Trump’s announcement “trolling at its finest from a man who’s never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are.”

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

Trolling at its finest from a man who's never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner was also the subject of many tweets, including one from Sandra Bernhard. The reality star voted for Trump and has continuously defended that decision. “Wake up sweetheart,” Bernhard wrote. “Give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military.” The singer added, “Congrats on a great choice!”

@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 26, 2017

Peter Thiel, Caitlyn Jenner, and all the other LGBT Republicans who supported Trump should be ashamed of themselves. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 26, 2017

I served on active duty in the U.S. Military. Exclusion of Transgender Americans by @POTUS is not based on facts, it is based on bigotry. https://t.co/DgURRGnMVu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2017

No American, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be prohibited from honor + privilege of serving our nation #LGBT — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

This is bigotry.

Plain and simple.

Bigotry. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU. pic.twitter.com/tr9YroUrKo — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, meet Kristin Beck, former Navy SEAL Team 6. She's trans. She's got a bronze star, purple heart & more courage than most. pic.twitter.com/qiSvdL7V6k — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) July 26, 2017

Like all bans that target trans folks, this is difficult if not impossible to enforce & only puts a ppl at risk In this case, soldiers — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) July 26, 2017

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption. — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 26, 2017

In a statement, GLAAD slammed Trump’s ban, calling it a “direct attack on transgender Americans.”

“His administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”

