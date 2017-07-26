Trump tweet claiming he'll fight for LGBT Americans dragged on Twitter

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s Wednesday morning tweets proclaiming transgender men and women will be banned from serving in the military, a 2016 tweet from Trump has resurfaced. “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs,” Trump wrote in June 2016 in the midst of Pride Month.
On Twitter, those outraged at the president’s decision pointed to the tweet as a contradiction based on Trump’s actions.
“President Trump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans, and his administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”
Despite proclaiming support for the LGBT community in 2016, Trump ignored Pride Month as president.