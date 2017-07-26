Trump tweet claiming he'll fight for LGBT Americans dragged on Twitter

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s Wednesday morning tweets proclaiming transgender men and women will be banned from serving in the military, a 2016 tweet from Trump has resurfaced. “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs,” Trump wrote in June 2016 in the midst of Pride Month.

On Twitter, those outraged at the president’s decision pointed to the tweet as a contradiction based on Trump’s actions.

186 days into @realdonaldtrump's presidency and what does the @WhiteHouse has to show for it? Broken promise after broken promise. #shame https://t.co/tjFZr4eQcL — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 26, 2017

"I will fight for you" https://t.co/wW8BtLsQfZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 26, 2017

July 26, 2017: The president has just announced his intent to ban all trans people from the US military https://t.co/8BsksPP8gd https://t.co/9Gfo2oonh4 — Mic (@mic) July 26, 2017

this tweet, coincidentally sent in the middle of a political campaign and almost as if it had clear aims, did not age well https://t.co/9dZeNu1PsZ — Michael Gold (@migold) July 26, 2017

June 2016. One year later: No transgender Americans in the military. https://t.co/ny6L9btOGQ https://t.co/obeFzEzEU1 — Brian Ries (@moneyries) July 26, 2017

Correction: They will fight for you. You will abandon them. https://t.co/90GVllQgbX — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 26, 2017

Trump got people so focused on unfairly demonizing Hillary Clinton last year that they ignored what a horrible person he is. https://t.co/QXOlwp1Uti — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 26, 2017

This is the same man who is now pushing anti-#LGBT policy as president. #transgendertroops https://t.co/CE2EN2BwNZ — SPLC (@splcenter) July 26, 2017

Oh and by the way, trans people can't serve in the military anymore and also you can be fired for being gay again. Donnie held a flag! https://t.co/rbHtZnSJny — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) July 26, 2017

Life comes at you pretty fast https://t.co/oftnqNzMBg — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) July 26, 2017

There really is a tweet for every occasion https://t.co/wB2QTgaq3M — Jared Krouss (@jaredkrouss) July 26, 2017

“President Trump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans, and his administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”

Read more reactions to Trump’s trans military ban here.

Despite proclaiming support for the LGBT community in 2016, Trump ignored Pride Month as president.