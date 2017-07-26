Caitlyn Jenner blasts Trump for trans military ban

Caitlyn Jenner, who voted for Donald Trump during the 2016 election, broke her silence after the president announced a ban on trans military service members Wednesday morning.

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us,” Jenner tweeted, referring to numbers estimated by a study from UCLA’s Williams Institute. “What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

The reality TV star quoted Trump’s tweet from 2016 in which he stated, “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.” It’s a promise many others have already pointed to in demonstrating the contradiction.

Jenner’s tweet, however, was also met with frustration. Though Jenner continues to claim she never outwardly supported Trump during the election, she said on I Am Cait, “If Hillary becomes president, the country is over.” Jenner later attempted to clarify the comment by saying, “I have not figured out Donald Trump,” but she ended up voting for him and attending his inauguration.

Before Jenner’s tweet on Wednesday, Sandra Bernhard called her out on social media. “Wake up sweetheart,” she wrote. “Give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military.” She added sarcastically, “Congrats on a great choice!” Many others posted similar responses.

Jenner spoke out against Trump when POTUS moved to rollback federal protections on transgender students in February, and she told Diane Sawyer that her support of Trump only went so far.

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party and the deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” she said during an episode of 20/20.

Jenner most recently defended her vote for Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live this month. “I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, but I have always been — I’m older,” she said. “I grew up in a country where you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school. I believe in limited government, I believe in the people of this nation — not government — and so, and that kind of makes me on the Republican side. And so, he was our candidate.”