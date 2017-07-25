It finally happened for Chrissy Teigen: As one of the more outspoken celebrities on social media when it comes to opposing Donald Trump, the model has now been blocked by the president on Twitter, according to a tweet she posted on Tuesday morning.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she wrote.

Teigen tweeted the “no one likes you” remark on Sunday in response to Trump saying, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

“I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now,” she told USA Today earlier this year. “I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Author Stephen King is also in this club. Another critic of Trump, King stated he was blocked on social media after continuously mocking POTUS.

At least, J.K. Rowling is still in the game.