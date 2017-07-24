Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson take on his life goals in new Siri ad

According to Siri, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has 25 appointments at 7:15, which sounds about right.

In a new ad for Apple, the actor-producer-athlete-other-multihyphenates offers a glimpse into his Fast & Furious life as he uses Siri to keep him organized, on time, and accomplishing his “Life Goals.” In other words, he goes from multitasking (practicing lines, watching the news, getting his head shaved, working out, and trimming a Bonsai tree) to driving his own Lyft onto a runway, where he buckles into the pilot’s seat and takes an Akron-bound flight to Rome instead. Next, he’s painting, launching a clothing line, and cooking (yep, they smelled it — the joke had to be made) before arriving on the set of his latest action film just in the nick of time.

Siri finally shows up with a little of her signature sass at the end of the clip, when Johnson tells her she’s “the best.” “Thanks, Mr. Big, Bald, and Beautiful,” she says.

Oh, and in case you didn’t already think Johnson wore a bajillion hats, you should know that this ad was produced by Seven Bucks Productions, a company Johnson co-founded.