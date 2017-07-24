Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con

Comic-Con may be over, but the party continues.

This past weekend, the stars of some of the hottest titles in pop culture gathered in San Diego to give panels, meet fans, generally celebrate geekdom — and dance.

We asked the celebs who stopped by EW’s Comic-Con photo studio to show us their best moves — and they delivered. From the cast of The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, who conducted their dance party wearing huge LEGO hands, to the kids of Stranger Things (who specifically requested “Despacito”), the stars didn’t hold back on the dance floor.

See the casts of dozens of films and series, including Game of Thrones, Supernatural, Psych, and Broad City, bust a move in the mash-up video above. For EW’s complete coverage of the whole weekend of pop culture, visit our all-compassing EW Comic-Con section.