Flo Steinberg, 'the heart of Marvel,' has died

Florence “Flo” Steinberg, the Marvel Comics fixture who served as Stan Lee’s secretary during the Silver Age of the 1960s and helped establish the company as a pop-culture powerhouse, has died.

Marvel confirmed the news Sunday, releasing a statement that said, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of Flo Steinberg’s passing and send our deepest condolences to her friends and family. Flo has always been the heart of Marvel and a legend in her own right. She will be forever missed and always loved by all of us here at Marvel.”

In the early days of Marvel, Steinberg — often lovingly referred to as “Fabulous Flo” — was the company’s only other staffer alongside editor-in-chief Lee, and she was instrumental in managing day-to-day affairs and responding to fan mail. She left the company in 1968, went on to publish the early independent comic book Big Apple Comix in 1975, and returned to Marvel as a proofreader in the 1990s (a duty she occasionally performed even in her later days).

Steinberg’s death was mourned by many friends and colleagues on social media. Amazing Spider-Man and Silver Surfer comic book scribe Dan Slott wrote, “Flo was sweet and kind, but wouldn’t hold back her thoughts on any subject, and always had a few choice words about the state of Marvel, good or ill. I’m going to miss her so much. Comics has lost one of its most genuine and caring people today.”

See more tributes below.

This is a hard hit. Flo Steinberg has passed away.https://t.co/6mAXKugVMI pic.twitter.com/JFTQUsTNqG — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 23, 2017

Just saw news that Flo Steinberg died and I broke down in tears. I saw her just a few weeks ago. I love you, Flo. We miss you. — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 23, 2017

Flo Steinberg was one of the kindest & most self deprecating people that I've ever known. The true heart of Marvel & a wonderful friend. — Blake Garris (@blakegarris) July 23, 2017

Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of the First Lady of Marvel, Flo Steinberg. A fine person. pic.twitter.com/9QVKkeoLhD — Tom Brevoort (@TomBrevoort) July 23, 2017

I have no words for this, I'm heartbroken. Thank you for everything, Flo. I'll miss you so much. https://t.co/B7dhoGQ6bO — Jeanine Schaefer (@J9Schaefer) July 23, 2017

If you work at Marvel HQ you definitely have many sweet stories about Flo. She'd kiss and hugs us and makes us feel appreciated. RIP Flo 💔 https://t.co/OrpkTmJhgK — Lori Lombert (@loriabys) July 23, 2017

Other names may be better known, but Flo Steinberg is a giant of comics history. A wonderfully made person. — Stephen Wacker (@StephenWacker) July 23, 2017

How big was Flo Steinberg in my mind during my earliest days reading Marvel Comics? Bigger than Irving Forbush! R.I.P. Flo. *sniffle* pic.twitter.com/Pvi2RlIucA — Scott Edelman (@scottedelman) July 23, 2017

When I first started at Marvel, I was so nervous, but Fabulous Flo quickly took me under her wing and patiently answered my every question. — The Red Pen (@JacquePorte) July 23, 2017