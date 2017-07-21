Sean Spicer has formally resigned as President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, but a big question on some people’s minds is what’s gonna happen to Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey run on Saturday Night Live?
The news of Spicer’s abrupt departure dropped on Friday as Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, former New York hedge fund executive, as the new director of communications at the White House. “Congratulations to Sean Spicer and condolences to Melissa McCarthy,” one Twitter user wrote in response. “Please, please, please God tell me we still get to keep the Melissa McCarthy SNL skits. Please,” tweeted another.
Celebrities, including some of the late-night television personalities who have been skewering Spicer’s role in the White House, also responded to the announcement. “Words fail me. And they failed him, too,” zinged Stephen Colbert of The Late Show. Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, urged Spicer to “write a book. Immediately.”
Samantha Bee of Full Frontal invoked The Shawshank Redemption: “Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of sh– smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…”
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, however, had them beat. The show’s official Twitter account posted an in memoriam video tribute of Spicer’s time as press secretary from “2017-2017.” The video compilation also highlighted some of the false statements, controversial claims, and mispronunciations while on the job.
