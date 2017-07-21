Jimmy Kimmel gives update on new son's health

Jimmy Kimmel is championing health care again, via his infant son.

Back in May, the late-night host delivered a heartfelt monologue, sharing with audiences about his newborn son’s congenital heart disease, tearfully saying “no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.” The comedian received an overwhelming outpouring of support from friends, celebrities, and fans.

Friday, Kimmel tweeted an update about his son’s health, sharing a smiling photo of his smiling baby. “Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support,” Kimmel said. “Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got.”

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Kimmel has been outspoken against the Trump administration and Republican attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. This tweet is just the latest in his emotionally driven pleas to viewers to call and write their representatives to urge them to vote for the type of health care and support his son received.