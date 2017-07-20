Move over GLOW, the superstars of WWE are here.

For the first time ever, kids will be able to play with female WWE Superstar dolls. WWE and Mattel are partnering on a girls’ product line they revealed Thursday at San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Products will include the first-ever set of fashion dolls inspired by the WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox, and Eva Marie.

“The launch of the first-ever WWE girls’ product line is a significant moment in the evolution of not only our female Superstars, but our entire company,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief brand officer, in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Mattel to provide kids with another way to connect with our incredible female performers who inspire confidence and strength.”

Also coming to stores? Action figures in a variety of ring looks, a WWE Women’s Championship title belt, and accessories inspired by the iconic looks of the female superstars of WWE.

“This line shows girls that they, too, can be a WWE Superstar and fits well within our portfolio of girl’s brands by offering unique doll aesthetics with empowering messages,” said Lori Pantel, senior vice president and general manager for Girls’ Toy Box at Mattel.