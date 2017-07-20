'They let the Juice loose': Celebrities react after O.J. Simpson granted parole

Celebrity tweets rolled in Thursday afternoon after a Nevada parole board granted O.J. Simpson an early release from jail. The infamous former football player and entertainment personality was incarcerated in 2008 after being found guilty on robbery and kidnapping charges and has been held at Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada ever since. The early release will end his sentence of nine-to-33 years, and Simpson could walk free as soon as Oct. 1.

In 1995, after a heavily publicized and scrutinized trial that has spawned several dramatizations and documentaries, Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend, Ronald Goldman.

See the reactions below.

Oh shit they let the juice loose… #OJSimpsonParole — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) July 20, 2017

Donald Trump is in the White House and O.J. Simpson is out of jail, I think someone is trying to tell us something — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 20, 2017

O.J. Simpson granted parole and will walk free. Taking your calls at 909-49-CRIME #CrimeOnline #OJSimpsonParole — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) July 20, 2017

OK then… Black folks get ready for random white folks to start conversations w/ you like "CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS OJ THING?" #OJSimpsonParole — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 20, 2017

Some of you are HEATED that OJ has been granted parole, but seem to have accepted that George Zimmerman is a free man. 🤔 #Fight4Justice — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 20, 2017

OJ just told the judge "I would kill to get out of here!" #ojparole #OJSimpsonParole — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 20, 2017

Why are so many people upset that OJ Simpson was granted parole? ALMOST beheading someone isn't the same as actually beheading them. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 20, 2017

I could use a lot less OJ right now. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 20, 2017

Given the attention it's getting, I guess I'm alone on this. I'm having a hard time giving a damn about OJ Simpson's right night. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 20, 2017

Breaking: OJ Simpson has been paroled, will be set free in October — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 20, 2017

Can't wait for OJ to run for senate. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) July 20, 2017

Oj hosting coke wave album when max b get home next year 👌🎉 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) July 20, 2017

