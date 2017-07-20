'They let the Juice loose': Celebrities react after O.J. Simpson granted parole

Celebrity tweets rolled in Thursday afternoon after a Nevada parole board granted O.J. Simpson an early release from jail. The infamous former football player and entertainment personality was incarcerated in 2008 after being found guilty on robbery and kidnapping charges and has been held at Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada ever since. The early release will end his sentence of nine-to-33 years, and Simpson could walk free as soon as Oct. 1.
In 1995, after a heavily publicized and scrutinized trial that has spawned several dramatizations and documentaries, Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend, Ronald Goldman.
