Comic-Con 360 cast photos: See exclusive images from EW's studio

Armed with a Samsung Gear 360 camera, the biggest stars in San Diego experienced Comic-Con in the round

@missollosi

Posted on

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our all-encompassing EW Comic-Con section

Every year, Entertainment Weekly brings together the biggest names in movies and television at our Comic-Con photo studio inside the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. But this year, we’ve added a twist: a Samsung Gear 360 camera that allows each cast the chance to capture immersive photos in full view for the first time.

Ahead, check out exclusive photos from the studio and check back throughout Comic-Con for more.

IT’s “Losers”

Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, and Jeremy Ray Taylor

Next ( 1 of 12 )