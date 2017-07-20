Comic-Con social studio: See the superpowered pics

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our all-encompassing EW Comic-Con section

Who doesn’t love a good meme? All Comic-Con weekend, the biggest stars in film and television stopped by the EW Social Studio Created by Samsung, inside the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, to turn themselves into viral photos.

Ahead, check out the best photos from Comic-Con, and check back daily during the big event for more.

The cast of Teen Wolf

The cast of Teen Wolf stopped by the studio to be snapped by artist Casey McPerry, who captured the stars on a Samsung Galaxy S8.

Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza

Legion stars Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza stopped by to try on some superhero threads.

Craig Robinson

Artist Casey McPerry photographed Craig Robinson, who stopped by the studio to talk about Ghosted, on a Samsung Galaxy S8.