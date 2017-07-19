Rosie O'Donnell under attack for promoting Push Trump Off a Cliff game

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted a link last Saturday to an online game called Push Trump Off a Cliff, and her fans warned that this promotion could cause some to claim she’s “advocating violence” against the president. They were right. Since then, the website for Fox News host Sean Hannity bashed O’Donnell in a blog post, while conservative users continued their attacks on social media.
The Sean Hannity Show post called the comedienne a “rabid-leftist” and the game an example of “heinous anti-Trump” content. Push Trump Off a Cliff is pretty self-explanatory: Users are prompted to click arrows that move an avatar of Trump off a cliff.
Other critics called O’Donnell a hypocrite, “pathetic,” and a “snowflake” — but O’Donnell isn’t backing down. After her initial tweet, she reposted the link again because it’s “so good.”
Some users also cheered on O’Donnell for her posts. Meanwhile, the game has been played more than 3 million times.
The animosity O’Donnell and Trump have for each other goes back years. As co-host of The View, she called Trump a “snake-oil salesman” for deciding not to strip Miss USA Tara Conner’s crown in light of reports she engaged in drugs and underage drinking. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insulted O’Donnell through multiple Republican debates.
Most recently, O’Donnell came under fire for retweeting a video that suggested Trump’s son, Barron, had autism. She eventually apologized.
See reactions to her Trump game tweet below.