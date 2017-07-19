Rosie O'Donnell under attack for promoting Push Trump Off a Cliff game

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted a link last Saturday to an online game called Push Trump Off a Cliff, and her fans warned that this promotion could cause some to claim she’s “advocating violence” against the president. They were right. Since then, the website for Fox News host Sean Hannity bashed O’Donnell in a blog post, while conservative users continued their attacks on social media.

The Sean Hannity Show post called the comedienne a “rabid-leftist” and the game an example of “heinous anti-Trump” content. Push Trump Off a Cliff is pretty self-explanatory: Users are prompted to click arrows that move an avatar of Trump off a cliff.

Other critics called O’Donnell a hypocrite, “pathetic,” and a “snowflake” — but O’Donnell isn’t backing down. After her initial tweet, she reposted the link again because it’s “so good.”

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

Some users also cheered on O’Donnell for her posts. Meanwhile, the game has been played more than 3 million times.

The animosity O’Donnell and Trump have for each other goes back years. As co-host of The View, she called Trump a “snake-oil salesman” for deciding not to strip Miss USA Tara Conner’s crown in light of reports she engaged in drugs and underage drinking. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insulted O’Donnell through multiple Republican debates.

Most recently, O’Donnell came under fire for retweeting a video that suggested Trump’s son, Barron, had autism. She eventually apologized.

See reactions to her Trump game tweet below.

One can dislike the President whomever he/she is, without suggesting any type of violence. Lead by example. — BethGrantDeRoos (@BethGrantDeRoos) July 19, 2017

Violence against the President? Not so good. — Sherry Swain (@SherrySwain) July 15, 2017

My favorite is the dinosaur, I want to make Trump jump into its mouth, but I can't get the timing right. — ❄️ Stepheminist ❄️ (@anonymous_pilot) July 15, 2017

Trump needs no help as he pushes himself over the cliff. — Janette Ghedotte (@JanetteGhedotte) July 19, 2017

This is giving me life — Shira Daniels (@shiradaniels) July 15, 2017

Interesting – you got bent out of shape with the CNN memes but this is okay? Hypocrisy thy name is Rosie. — Pete Athens (@athynz1) July 17, 2017

Better be careful with this kind of rhetoric folks….remember what happened to Kathy Griffin. Just saying. — *Naughty Pedro*® (@leolopedro) July 15, 2017

Way to give his supporters ammo to use against you 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Burt McGirt (@xBurtMcGirtx) July 19, 2017

fuckn accept he our president n stop fuckn crying — Stace Williams (@Stacewilliams84) July 19, 2017

This is the most fun thing ever! Lol — Casi-jo (@unicorncamo) July 15, 2017

Oh god, thank you Rosie — science & reason (@nefulton) July 15, 2017

OMG this is soooooooooooo satisfying!!!!! — Tammy R (@tammy_renaud1) July 15, 2017

Open twitter and see @Rosie is trending… I'll take can being a liberal suck any more for $1000 Alex — Erica 🇺🇸 (@EricaKaiserUSA) July 19, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell is a hateful person and needs to be kick out of the entertainment business. All she does is teach our young people to hate. — Bo Davidson (@BoDavidson7) July 19, 2017