Celebrities express support for John McCain after brain cancer diagnosis

The news that Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer triggered an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday, from celebrities, fellow political leaders, members of the media, and more.

Perhaps the most moving statement came from the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain, who wrote of her father, “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender.”

Former President Barack Obama hailed McCain as “an American hero” and added, “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

Also wishing McCain well were several Hollywood stars, including Josh Gad, Alyssa Milano, and Marlee Matlin. See their reactions and more below.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

The news about #JohnMcCain is terrible. Sending @SenJohnMcCain best wishes & sending thoughts to @MeghanMcCain & the McCain family. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 20, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

all love and prayers to this American hero ❤🇺🇸💪🏻#JohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/eLBSqh7R0n — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 20, 2017

I send good thoughts, strength, light and blessings to @SenJohnMcCain and his family. A true American hero and patriot. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

I love @SenJohnMcCain. Unbeatable, unbreakable. He's Teddy Roosevelt's "man in the arena" even when we're on opposite sides. God bless. pic.twitter.com/0sBY4QynWp — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) July 20, 2017

Thinking of John McCain and his family tonight and wishing them strength, courage, prayers and the best of luck. @SenJohnMcCain ❤️ — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 20, 2017

Praying for my friend and shipmate @SenJohnMcCain and his family. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 20, 2017

Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong! — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017

John McCain is one tough fighter – we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family… https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

My prayers to @SenJohnMcCain, @CindyMccain & his family. He's fought the hard fight before & I'm sure he'll fight just as hard this time. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 20, 2017

John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong – and he will beat this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2017

Fight, John McCain. Fight. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) July 20, 2017

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

Love sparring with @SenJohnMcCain — and knowing that I'll never meet anyone with more casual courage, except maybe @repjohnlewis — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 20, 2017

My Thoughts & Prayers are with @SenJohnMcCain a true American hero and a fighter . — Antonio Sabáto Jr (@antoniosabatojr) July 20, 2017