Celebrities express support for John McCain after brain cancer diagnosis

The news that Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer triggered an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday, from celebrities, fellow political leaders, members of the media, and more.
Perhaps the most moving statement came from the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain, who wrote of her father, “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender.”
Former President Barack Obama hailed McCain as “an American hero” and added, “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”
Also wishing McCain well were several Hollywood stars, including Josh Gad, Alyssa Milano, and Marlee Matlin. See their reactions and more below.