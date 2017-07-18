Christmas in the Wizarding World to bring Harry Potter magic to holiday shopping

Harry Potter fans might want to save their Galleons or make a trip to Gringotts before doing their holiday shopping this year.

Muggle fans will have the chance to experience the holidays Harry Potter-style with the newly announced Christmas in the Wizarding World, a unique Harry Potter-themed holiday experience. Debuting in shopping centers this fall, this is the latest venture from Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Global Experience Specialists, the folks behind the traveling Harry Potter: The Exhibition.

”This holiday season, we are excited to introduce new Christmas themed experiences that further extend J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World into the lifestyle of our fans and consumers,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Locations have not yet been announced, but organizers are touting that it will pop up in “major shopping destinations” during the holidays. Christmas in the Wizarding World will be an interactive, immersive retail experience designed to evoke the setting and atmosphere of a wintry Hogsmeade village. Features will include an Ollivanders wand shop where guests can find their wand (or let it choose them, as it were), as well as ornate, animated windows that will bring locations from the wizarding world to life.

Visiting muggles will also have the chance to take the perfect Christmas card picture with a photo opp featuring a variety of background options from the Harry Potter films. Lastly, the experience wouldn’t be complete without the chance to buy house sweaters, robes, jewelry, and collectibles for all the aspiring witches and wizards in your life.

“Global Experience Specialists is delighted to be a part of creating a new way for fans to experience the world of Harry Potter, this time in a holiday setting,” said Eddie Newquist, chief creative officer of GES. “This one-of-a-kind experience is sure to be a hit with families and friends who are looking for a magical experience this holiday season.”

If you’ve always dreamed of doing your holiday shopping in Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley, this experience promises to be better than finding a bottle of Felix Felicis. Though there’s no word yet on whether you’ll be able to get your hands on one of Mrs. Weasley’s iconic hand-knitted Christmas jumpers.