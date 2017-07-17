Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren expecting third child

It’s the honest truth: Jessica Alba is expecting baby No. 3!

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder is pregnant, she announced Monday on Instagram.

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered, ” Alba, 36, wrote. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏”

Alba is already mom to two girls with husband Cash Warren: Honor, 9, and Haven, 5½.

Earlier this year, Alba told PEOPLE that she’s constantly evolving as a parent, sharing, “I think maybe being open and curious and trying to better myself.”

“I don’t try to pretend like I have all the answers and I certainly don’t think I’m perfect,” she said. “So when my kids say something, instead of me being so reactive, I think about how I can be better.”

Part of what has worked for Alba and Warren’s family are some “boundaries” and “structure,” she explained at the time.

“I find that my kids thrive when they know where the boundaries are and the comfort zone and where they can be creative and play,” Alba told PEOPLE. “But it’s having enough sleep, having proper nutrition that really helps that. And having enough activity.”

This article originally appeared on People.com