Delta responds to Ann Coulter's 'unnecessary and unacceptable' Twitter tirade

Delta agreed to refund political commentator Ann Coulter $30 after she slammed the airline on Twitter for switching her seat just before takeoff.

On Saturday, Coulter said Delta moved her out of her pre-selected seat and put her in one with less legroom. In a stream of angry tweets, Coulter said the passenger who replaced her in the roomier seat was “dachshund-legged,” compared Delta flight attendants to prison guards and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s cruel Nurse Ratched, and said Delta “brutally tortures” passengers, among other insults.

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Airline crew training at @Delta: Replicate Stanley Milgram's prison experiment at Yale, inducing normal ppl to brutally torture fellow man. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

In a statement the following day, Delta said it would refund Coulter the $30 price difference in her chosen seat and the one into which she moved. Delta also told Fortune that Coulter was moved to a different seat in the same row. “She was on her original flight, a few seats over from her original seats, same row,” a spokesperson for Delta told Fortune.

Delta also criticized the tone of Coulter’s Twitter rant.

“We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for,” Delta said in the statement. “More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.”

Coulter had a few more things to say to the airline, however, suggesting Delta was behaving “fascist” for deeming her tweets “unacceptable.”

But I love @Delta declaring my tweets unacceptable. @Delta now dictating acceptable conduct off the plane. NOT fascist at all. #Resist https://t.co/w3fpEmu3z8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

This article originally appeared on Time.com